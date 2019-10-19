Reviewing Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) & Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 14.96% 4.68% 0.68% Bancorp 34 0.07% 1.88% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lake Shore Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.71 $4.00 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $32.81 million 1.49 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Risk and Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

