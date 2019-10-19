Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

VAC opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.70 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

