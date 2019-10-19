Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northview Apartment Reit’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Get Northview Apartment Reit alerts:

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$97.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Northview Apartment Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.04.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.