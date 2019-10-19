Republic Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of RSG opened at $88.24 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Republic Services by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

