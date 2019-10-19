RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has also been witnessing steady premium growth over the last few quarters driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. It has been acquiring companies to strengthen its business. It effectively deploys capital backed by operational excellence and solid cash flows. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses. However, being a property and casualty insurer, it remains exposed to high severity loss associated with catastrophic events on a worldwide basis. Moreover, an increasing debt-level continues to weigh on the margins. A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% leave surprise prediction inconclusive for earnings as it is set to report third-quarter earnings on Oct 30.”

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.50.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average is $176.68. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

