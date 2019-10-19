Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60, 250,805 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 664,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

