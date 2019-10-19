Relex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $903.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Relex has a market cap of $545,285.00 and approximately $903.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.01131529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,854,204,013 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.