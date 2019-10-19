Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,669,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 383,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

