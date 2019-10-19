Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Baidu by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Baidu stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $206.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

