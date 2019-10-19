Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of AGN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $191.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

