Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $16,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.