Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $435,494.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.