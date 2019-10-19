Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $367,665.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $4.96 million and $367,665.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

