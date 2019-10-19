Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 83,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,729. The stock has a market cap of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

