Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,420 ($96.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,750 ($101.27) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,750 ($88.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,014.12 ($91.65).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,005 ($78.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,268.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,273.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a one year high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66). The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total value of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

