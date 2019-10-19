Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates which modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Irving, United States. “

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.75.

RETA stock traded up $11.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,074. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $185.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

