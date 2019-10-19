Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rattler Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $15.22 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

