Ramin Farzaneh-Far Sells 10,595 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $496,799.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,549.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Farzaneh-Far also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,507,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,023,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 378,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARX. Svb Leerink cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

