Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,244. Radius Health has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

