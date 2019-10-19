Radium (RADS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,364.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021055 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,858,518 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,313 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

