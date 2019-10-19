Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.70. Quidel posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

QDEL stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.43. Quidel has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,835,932.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $1,258,968.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,150 shares of company stock valued at $314,041,420 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

