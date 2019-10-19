Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International began coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Qudian has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qudian by 278,115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Qudian by 1,111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,320 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

