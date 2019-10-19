Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $74,360.00 and $15,542.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01133436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 355,437,775 coins and its circulating supply is 186,305,546 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

