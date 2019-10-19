Quanta Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043184 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.06079949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

