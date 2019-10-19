Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Matador Resources stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Posner acquired 3,650 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $54,932.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,178.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

