Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

