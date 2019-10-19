Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

NYSE:EOG opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

