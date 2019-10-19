Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $714.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.32.

NYSE CMG opened at $841.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total value of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,388.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

