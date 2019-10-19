Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Archrock Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. Archrock’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

