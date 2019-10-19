Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $79.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $79.50 million. Q2 reported sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $313.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $385.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.07 million to $392.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $886,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,326 shares of company stock valued at $23,430,822. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 658,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -195.95 and a beta of 1.27.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

