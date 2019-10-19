PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Up 2%

PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.51, 73,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 463% from the average session volume of 12,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

