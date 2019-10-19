PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 286221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

