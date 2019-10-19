Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.22. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7,825 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.46.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

