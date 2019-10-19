Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

