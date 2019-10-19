ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.92

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 45500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 435,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after buying an additional 357,596 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,893,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 116,036 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

