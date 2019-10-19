ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.92

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 45500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
