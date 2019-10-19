Propetro’s (PUMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $925.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $529.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.