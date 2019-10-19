Propetro’s (PUMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Propetro from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.
Propetro stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $925.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.38.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
