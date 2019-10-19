Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Propetro to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get Propetro alerts:

PUMP stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. Propetro has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Research analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.