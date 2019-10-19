Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

NYSE:PLD opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Prologis has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

