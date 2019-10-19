Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGR. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

