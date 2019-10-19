Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.