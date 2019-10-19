Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 6.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 105,329 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 104,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,810,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,856,000 after purchasing an additional 373,072 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

AT&T stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.