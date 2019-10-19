PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

PQG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,185. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

