PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corp is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that focuses on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It is going to invest nearly $15 billion through 2019-2023. The company expects to recover 70% of the investment by six months and 80% within a year, which will provide strong earnings visibility. It has re-established its hedge levels to offset any near-term decline in GBP. The company’s asset portfolio and business model can adapt to various market scenarios. However, shares of PPL Corp have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company faces risks related to operating outside the United States and changes in U.K. laws and regulations. Rising debt levels are concerns. Unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses and lower revenues as well as affect financial performance.”

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, GMP Securities restated an average rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 6,003,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,919. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

