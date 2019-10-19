PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.88.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.23. 2,938,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

