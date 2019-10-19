PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.17-6.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.17-6.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.88.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

