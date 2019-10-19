Power Ledger (POWR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $287,966.00

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Bitbns. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $18.82 million and $287,966.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00227413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.01129270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029652 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,211,867 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, TDAX, Huobi, ABCC, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, Binance, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

