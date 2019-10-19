Polis (POLIS) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Polis has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $4,027.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,392,433 coins and its circulating supply is 8,392,448 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.