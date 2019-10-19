Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POLR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Shares of Polar Capital stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). 7,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. Polar Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 553.94.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.