Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), 131,857 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 338,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.72. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.