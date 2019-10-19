PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $144.65 and last traded at $144.14, with a volume of 36888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.66.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 14,285 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $1,983,329.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,810,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,374 shares of company stock worth $20,769,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

